Lebanon at risk of complete blackout by end-Sept, state power firm says

Lebanon's state electricity company said on Thursday it risked a total blackout across the country by end-September as its fuel oil reserves dwindle.

The company can generate less than 500 megawatts from fuel oil it secured through a deal with Iraq, it said in a statement.

Worsening shortages of fuel have meant little if any state-supplied power for the past few months with most Lebanese relying on private generators. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam; editing by Jason Neely)

