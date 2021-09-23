Left Menu

TREDA to hold 3-day property show in Hyderabad from Oct 1

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-09-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 18:10 IST
TREDA to hold 3-day property show in Hyderabad from Oct 1
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA) will hold the '11th edition of the TREDA Property Show' starting from October 1 to 3 at HITEX Exhibition Centre here.

Over 100 builders, developers, building material suppliers and financial institutions will be showcasing their offerings at the upcoming 'TREDA Property Show', TREDA President R Chalapathi Rao said in a release on Thursday.

''With Hyderabad doing remarkably well in the recent times and as we head towards the festive season, this is the right time for every prospective buyer to consider, plan and invest in a property of their choice, that could not just benefit them in short-term but in long-term as well,'' Rao said. The industry friendly reforms and innovative policies undertaken by the Telangana Government has led to significant developments and this indeed helped the real estate sector to be on a progressive track, the release said. PTI VVK BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021