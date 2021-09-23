TREDA to hold 3-day property show in Hyderabad from Oct 1

The Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA) will hold the '11th edition of the TREDA Property Show' starting from October 1 to 3 at HITEX Exhibition Centre here.

Over 100 builders, developers, building material suppliers and financial institutions will be showcasing their offerings at the upcoming 'TREDA Property Show', TREDA President R Chalapathi Rao said in a release on Thursday.

''With Hyderabad doing remarkably well in the recent times and as we head towards the festive season, this is the right time for every prospective buyer to consider, plan and invest in a property of their choice, that could not just benefit them in short-term but in long-term as well,'' Rao said. The industry friendly reforms and innovative policies undertaken by the Telangana Government has led to significant developments and this indeed helped the real estate sector to be on a progressive track, the release said. PTI VVK BN BN

