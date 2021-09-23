India has 'highest stakes' in resolving repatriation of displaced persons from Myanmar: Tirumurti

As the only country sharing a long border with Bangladesh and Myanmar, India has one of the ''highest stakes'' in resolving the issue of repatriation of displaced persons from the Rakhine State of Myanmar, New Delhi's envoy here said.

Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Ambassador T S Tirumurti told the UN General Assembly High-Level Side Event 'Rohingya Crisis: Imperatives for a Sustainable Solution' that India commends the Government of Bangladesh for hosting a million displaced persons in its territory.

He voiced concern that the international community has been unable to help resolve the repatriation of displaced persons from the Rakhine State expeditiously.

"It is important for us to recognize and understand the humanitarian burden that Bangladesh continues to bear and support the efforts it has undertaken to ensure the well-being of the displaced persons," Tirumurti said.

"It is indeed a matter of concern that the international community has been unable to help resolve this issue expeditiously and sustainably," he said, adding that a collaborative and consensus-based approach is key to arriving at a meaningful outcome.

Tirumurti emphasized the need to work to address the challenges that the concerned stakeholders continue to face so that this humanitarian issue gets resolved in a constructive and lasting manner.

"We, therefore, urge the international community to come forward to further support, financially and otherwise, the efforts of the Government of Bangladesh and assist in addressing issues related to the safety of the displaced persons, especially the most vulnerable among them, concerns of the local host communities, as well as the risk of radicalization in the camps and other security challenges," he said, adding that this should also include making provisions for skill development, education and adequate medical support.

Myanmar shares an over 1,600-km long unfenced and porous land border with India, as well as a maritime boundary in the Bay of Bengal. India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-km-long international border, the fifth-longest land border in the world, with West Bengal having the highest length with 2,217-kilometer.

"As the only country that shares a long border with both Bangladesh and Myanmar, India has one of the highest stakes in resolving the issue of repatriation of displaced persons from the Rakhine State of Myanmar. India has consistently called for a practical and pragmatic solution to the issue," Tirumurti said on Wednesday.

He expressed hope that the recent developments in Myanmar do not impede the progress made so far and called upon constructive engagement on this issue at the earliest.

"India will continue to support both Bangladesh and Myanmar," he said.

He told the meeting that India's support has been consistent for the people on the ground at both Cox's Bazar and in the Rakhine State.

India has continued to contribute aid to persons displaced from the Rakhine State in Myanmar to Bangladesh and has formalized an arrangement with Myanmar to undertake humanitarian and developmental work under the Rakhine State Development Programme to help create conditions conducive for their sustainable, safe, and early return.

