Air warriors participates in cycling expedition organized by AFS Tughlakabad

A team of 40 air warriors from Air Force Station Tughlakabad and Air Force Station Prahladpur participated in the cycling expedition organized by Air Force Station Tughlakabad as part of "Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav" which is being celebrated by the nation to commemorate India's 75 years of Independence.

Air Commodore Y Umesh, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Tughlakabad was the overall leader of the team and was accompanied by Group Captain DVBK Meher, Station Commander Air Force Station Prahladpur.

The expedition was flagged off at Air Force Station Tughlakabad, New Delhi on 18 Sep 21. The team covered a distance of 90+ kms on cycle from Air Force Station Tughlakabad, New Delhi to Shahid Smarak, Meerut city on 18 Sep 21. The team stopped enroute at Meerut Institute of Technology, Meerut to spread awareness amongst the youth on career prospects available in the Indian Air Force and showcased the spirit of adventure.

(With Inputs from PIB)