Heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal, IMD issues yellow alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert on Thursday for the next 12 hours for five districts of Himachal Pradesh as the heavy and incessant rain lashes the hill state.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:22 IST
IMD Himachal Pradesh, Senior Scientist Surender Bui Lal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert on Thursday for the next 12 hours for five districts of Himachal Pradesh as the heavy and incessant rain lashes the hill state. Udsed by IMD, yellow alert indicates severely bad weather affecting daily activities.

"The Meteorological centre has issued a yellow warning for five districts of Solan, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Kangra, Mandi and Shimla district of the state," Surender Bui Lal, a senior scientist at the IMD's state unit, told ANI. "Naina Devi in Bilaspur received 76.4 mm rain, highest in the state during the past 24 hours, Jhanduta in the same district received 60.2mm rain. Palampur in Kangra district received 46.0 Mm rain, Sangrah and Renuka in Sirmaur received 36.0mm and 35.0 mm respectively," he added.

Lal also said that the monsoon has extended in the state and withdrawal of monsoon is expected by either September end or the first week of October. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

