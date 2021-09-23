Left Menu

Punjab govt orders girdawri to assess cotton crop damage after pest attack

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:39 IST
The Punjab government on Thursday ordered a special 'girdawri' to assess the damage to cotton crop due to pink bollworm pest attack.

The order in this regard was issued by Deputy Chief Ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and O P Soni, according to an official statement.

They presided over a meeting with the senior officials of the Agriculture and Cooperation Department here.

Comprehensive discussions on the issue of shortage of DAP and urea supply were held in the meeting.

It was decided that keeping in view less supply allocation by the government of India to Punjab, the matter should be taken up with the Department of Fertilizers for increasing the supply of DAP and urea, as the sowing season of wheat is fast approaching in November. In the meeting, works pertaining to both the departments were also reviewed.

