French trade minister declines to meet with Australian counterpart

French Trade Minister Franck Riester has declined an offer from his Australian counterpart to meet next month in Paris, an official from Riester's office said on Friday. We can't go on as if it was business as usual," the French official said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-09-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 16:50 IST
French Trade Minister Franck Riester has declined an offer from his Australian counterpart to meet next month in Paris, an official from Riester's office said on Friday. Dan Tehan told Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio on Monday he would be "very keen" to meet Riester when he is in Paris in October for an Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development meeting.

"We won't follow up the Australian minister's request for a meeting. We can't go on as if it was business as usual," the French official said.

