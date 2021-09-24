French trade minister declines to meet with Australian counterpart
French Trade Minister Franck Riester has declined an offer from his Australian counterpart to meet next month in Paris, an official from Riester's office said on Friday. We can't go on as if it was business as usual," the French official said.
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-09-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 16:50 IST
- Country:
- France
French Trade Minister Franck Riester has declined an offer from his Australian counterpart to meet next month in Paris, an official from Riester's office said on Friday. Dan Tehan told Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio on Monday he would be "very keen" to meet Riester when he is in Paris in October for an Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development meeting.
"We won't follow up the Australian minister's request for a meeting. We can't go on as if it was business as usual," the French official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Priority is to win gold in Asian Games and directly qualify for Paris Olympics: Lalremsiami
Double India's medal tally in Paris Olympics, create support system for athletes: VP
Youths with gun, petrol bombs attack police near Paris
Don't allow immersion of Ganesh idols made of plaster of paris in lakes: HC to T'gana govt
Paris attacks trial disrupted after main defendant defies judge