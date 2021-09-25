Left Menu

Teacher found drunk at primary school in Chhattisgarh's Korba

A school teacher on Friday was allegedly found in an inebriated state in his office during school hours at a primary school located at Kari Mati village in Korba.

ANI | Korba (Chattisgarh) | Updated: 25-09-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 10:35 IST
Visual of the teacher in the video (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A school teacher on Friday was allegedly found in an inebriated state in his office during school hours at a primary school located at Kari Mati village in Korba. The headteacher, Ramnarayan Pradhan, has been suspended from the school.

"I am feeling deeply ashamed about the conduct of the teacher. On the orders of the district administration officials, the teacher had been suspended from the school, said Block Education Officer, L S Jogi. A viral video of the teacher lying in an inebriated state in his office had recently surfaced on the Internet.

According to the students, this is not the first time that the teacher was seen in an inebriated condition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

