Left Menu

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: BSF DIG flags off CRPF's cycle rally from Amritsar to New Delhi

As a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bhupender Singh on Friday flagged off a cycle rally of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday from Amritsar to Rajghat in New Delhi.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 25-09-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 12:04 IST
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: BSF DIG flags off CRPF's cycle rally from Amritsar to New Delhi
BSF DIG Bhupendra Singh flagging off BSF's cycle rally from Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bhupender Singh on Friday flagged off a cycle rally of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday from Amritsar to Rajghat in New Delhi. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "We have started this from Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar and it will end at Raj Ghat in Delhi on October 2."

"The motive of this cycle rally is to give a message of national integration to the entire nation," he added. Apart from this, two more BSF cycle rallies from Firozpur's Hussianiwal and from Gurdaspur's Kartaarpur Gurdwara have been flagged off on Saturday.

"Having a total of 900 cyclists, the rally will cover around 546 km by October 2," said Gaurav Tyagi, BSF Commandant. The rally will visit historically significant places related to the freedom struggle en route, cherishing the great sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and apprising people about the historic celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration is an initiative of the Centre to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021