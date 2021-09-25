Events in Afghanistan raise questions about use of terrorism to change State structure: Rajnath

The developments in Afghanistan raised questions about the role of power politics and the use of terrorism as a tool to change State structures and behavior, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

In an address at the National Defence College, Singh also said that there has been a growing realization of India's concerns over Pakistan's support to radical and terror groups.

In a veiled reference to Pakistan, he said the turmoil caused in the region has been brought about by ''aggressive designs'' and the active support to non-State players by irresponsible States.

''Today, the world is witness to the destabilizing effects of terror and the especially dangerous precedence of violent radical forces attempting to gain legitimacy by creating new normals,'' he said.

The defense minister said that there is a widespread realization amongst all responsible nations over the need to come together against the common challenges.

''The recent events in Afghanistan have reinforced the reality of our times. The only certainty about evolving geopolitics is its uncertainty. Changes in State boundaries may not be as frequent today,'' he said.

''However, the fast-transforming structure of States and the influence that external powers can have on it is evident,'' he said ''These events raise questions regarding the very role of power politics and the use of terrorism as a tool to change State structures and behavior,'' Singh added.

