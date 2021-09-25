Centre allocated Rs 67,000cr for development of NE states in FY22: DoNER minister

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said the Centre has allocated Rs 67,000 crore for the development of the north-eastern states in the current financial year and wants to improve connectivity and tourism infrastructure in the region.

Reddy, the minister for culture, tourism and development of northeastern region (DoNER), said the Union government wants the NE states to attain a 100 per cent literacy rate and is focusing on prioritising local languages even in professional institutes.

During the day, he laid the foundation stone of Nagaland's first teachers' training cum examination centre for those who are in service at Pherima in Dimapur district.

The institute will have a residential facility and will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore. The DoNER Ministry has allocated Rs 15.5 crore for the setting up of the centre. The authorities of the institute will ensure that teachers can use appropriate methods and techniques in imparting quality education, he said, adding that the state governments in the region have to take it as a challenge to achieve a 100 per cent literacy rate. Nagaland and other states of the region have a rich culture and tribal tradition which needs to be protected, Reddy said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Union ministers to go to the North East region, talk to people, plan projects and encourage tourism to create employment opportunities, he said. The minister also stressed the need to explore available natural resources of the region for employment generation and progress.

State Planning and Land Revenue Minister Neiba Kronu conveyed gratitude to Reddy for sanctioning the project for teachers' training in the state.

Reddy also inaugurated a road project from Sovima village gate to Thahekhu in Dimapur district.

