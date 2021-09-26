Left Menu

22-year-old man stabbed to death in Mumbai's Kandivali, 4 arrested

Four people have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man to death in Mumbai's Kandivali West, said Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police (DCP) on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-09-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 10:28 IST
22-year-old man stabbed to death in Mumbai's Kandivali, 4 arrested
Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-11. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man to death in Mumbai's Kandivali West, said Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police (DCP) on Saturday. According to Vishal Singh Thakur, DCP, (Police Zone 11), victim Anwar Babu Sayyad was stabbed at "least 20 times by his friends on Thursday due to old enmity and was dumped far away from the place of incident."

"We had got information at 4 am on Thursday regarding an injured man found along the roadside of Kandivali West. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead," said Thakur. The officer said that "with the technical support police arrested four accused from different parts of Mumbai within 12 hours of the incident."

The accused have been identified as "Venkatesh Rajmani Murlidhar, Rajmani Prakash Murlidhar, Vinayak Jeetendra, and Aakash Shravan", said Thakur. "All the accused were produced in the court and have been sent to police custody till September 27," he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021