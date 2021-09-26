Left Menu

Cyclone Gulab: NDRF conducts mock drill of rescue, relief operations in Andhra's Kalingapatnam

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday conducted a mock drill of rescue and relief operations in the Bandaruvanipeta village of Andhra Pradesh's Kalingapatnam in view of 'Cyclone Gulab'.

ANI | Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-09-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 18:14 IST
Cyclone Gulab: NDRF conducts mock drill of rescue, relief operations in Andhra's Kalingapatnam
NDRF team commander speaking to ANI in Andhra Pradesh's Kalingapatnam on Sunday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday conducted a mock drill of rescue and relief operations in the Bandaruvanipeta village of Andhra Pradesh's Kalingapatnam in view of 'Cyclone Gulab'. Speaking to ANI, NDRF team commander, Sushant Kumar Behera said, "Our team has briefed the people about the preparedness. People with physical disabilities, old and children have already been sent to the cyclone shelter homes."

"Gulab is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur as a cyclonic storm by midnight today. The landfall process will commence from the evening of today," tweeted the IMD. Earlier, Referring to the IMD's cyclone alert in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, Satya Narayan Pradhan, Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had informed that 13 teams (24 sub-teams) have been deployed in Odisha and five in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021