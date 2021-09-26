Left Menu

Bharat Bandh: OSRTC bus services to remain suspended from 6 AM to 3 PM

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-09-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 21:56 IST
Bharat Bandh: OSRTC bus services to remain suspended from 6 AM to 3 PM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The bus services of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) will remain suspended from 6 AM to 3 PM on Monday due to a nationwide strike called by farmer organisations against the Centre's three contentious new agriculture laws.

It was on September 27 last year that President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent and brought into force the three legislations, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, said in a statement.

Trade unions and several non-NDA parties including the Congress have backed the strike called by the Morcha from 6 AM to 4 PM on Monday.

''Keeping in view the Bharat Bandh, OSRTC buses will not ply on 27/9/21 from 6.00 AM to 3.00 PM,'' the Odisha transport authority tweeted on Sunday.

Farmers from different parts of the country, especially Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders since last November, demanding the repeal of the farm laws over fears that it would do away with the minimum support price, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

The three laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act -- were passed by Parliament in September last year.

The government has been projecting the three laws as major agricultural reforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021