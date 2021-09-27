Left Menu

Hike in sugarcane prices by UP govt a joke: Rakesh Tikait

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 27-09-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 13:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has termed the increase in the purchase price of sugarcane announced by the Uttar Pradesh government as a "big joke" on farmers.

His remarks have come in the wake of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announcing a Rs 25 per quintal hike in the purchase prices of sugarcane in the state taking it to Rs 350 per quintal.

"The hike of Rs 25 per quintal is not acceptable to farmers… It is a big joke by the Uttar Pradesh government on the farmers," Tikait said in a statement issued by BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik here.

The BKU leader claimed the purchase price of sugarcane was higher and diesel cheaper in neighboring states of Uttar Pradesh.

Due to diesel being expensive in Uttar Pradesh, the state government's hike is inadequate, he added.

