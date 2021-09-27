Left Menu

U.S. to Iran: Grant inspectors access to workshop or face action at IAEA

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 15:42 IST
U.S. to Iran: Grant inspectors access to workshop or face action at IAEA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

Iran must grant the U.N. nuclear watchdog access to a workshop at the TESA Karaj complex to re-instal cameras as agreed this month or face diplomatic action by the watchdog's Board of Governors, the United States told a board meeting on Monday.

"We call on Iran to provide the IAEA with needed access without further delay," a U.S. statement to a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's board said. "If Iran fails to do so, we will be closely consulting with other Board Members in the coming days on an appropriate response."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021