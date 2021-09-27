U.S. to Iran: Grant inspectors access to workshop or face action at IAEA
Iran must grant the U.N. nuclear watchdog access to a workshop at the TESA Karaj complex to re-instal cameras as agreed this month or face diplomatic action by the watchdog's Board of Governors, the United States told a board meeting on Monday.
"We call on Iran to provide the IAEA with needed access without further delay," a U.S. statement to a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's board said. "If Iran fails to do so, we will be closely consulting with other Board Members in the coming days on an appropriate response."
