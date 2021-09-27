Left Menu

PRICES-ARECA-COCONUT

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 17:36 IST
PRICES-ARECA-COCONUT
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Following are today's Areca and Coconut prices.

Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 49000 to Rs 51500 model Rs 50500 New Supari : Rs 47000 to Rs 50000 model Rs 49000 Koka : Rs 38000 to Rs 43500 model Rs 40000 Coconut (per thousand): 1st qlty : Rs 18000 to Rs 24000 model Rs 20000 2nd qlty : Rs 15000 to Rs 16000 model Rs 15500.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021