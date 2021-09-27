Left Menu

Bharat Bandh: Protestor runs SUV over cop's foot in Bengaluru, detained

A member of the Kannada organisation has been detained by Bengaluru Police on Monday after he allegedly ran over a car on North Deputy Commissioner of Police Dharmendra Kumar Meena's foot when the latter was on duty looking after the 'bandobast' of 'Bharat Bandh'.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-09-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 18:06 IST
Visual of a car running over Bengaluru DCP Dharmendra Kumar Meena (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A member of the Kannada organisation has been detained by Bengaluru Police on Monday after he allegedly ran over a car on North Deputy Commissioner of Police Dharmendra Kumar Meena's foot when the latter was on duty looking after the 'bandobast' of 'Bharat Bandh'. The detainee has been identified as Harish Gowda who is said to be a member of Pro Kannada Sangathan, said Bengaluru Police.

"Gowda ran over an SUV over Meena while the latter was on duty near Goragunte Palya junction on Tumakuru Road. Meena has suffered injuries in his leg and is presently stable," added the police. The police also have seized the car. "It was a vehicle of protestors, they had pasted posters on the windshield, probably he didn't see me, but probably he didn't see me I believe because of posters. Almost half of my foot came below the tyre of the car," Meena told ANI.

Today, the workers of the Pro-Kannada organisation took part in support of the nationwide 'Bharat bandh' to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws, as per the police. Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a coalition of farmers' unions, has called for a nationwide 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday.

In Karnataka, various organisations were seen protesting outside the Kalaburagi Central bus station in support of the bandh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

