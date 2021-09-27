Left Menu

NCW launches training and capacity building programme for women in dairy farming

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 18:51 IST
NCW launches training and capacity building programme for women in dairy farming
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has launched a countrywide training and capacity building programme for women in dairy farming.

In a statement, the NCW said it is collaborating with agricultural universities all across India to identify and train women associated with dairy farming and allied activities in different aspects such as value addition, quality enhancement, packaging and marketing of dairy products among others.

The NCW said the first programme under the project was organised on 'Value Added Dairy products' for women self help groups at the Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Hisar, in association with the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said women in rural India are involved in every part of dairy farming, and yet they have been unable to attain financial independence.

''The NCW, through its project, aims to empower women and help them achieve financial independence by training them in quality enhancement of dairy products, its value addition, packaging and increasing the shelf life and marketing of their products,” she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021