Repos Energy to hire 300 employees by FY22

Repos Energy, a player in the fuel distribution system, on Monday said it will hire 300 employees by the end of 2021-22 fiscal year.

The company has begun the recruitment drive with an aim to establish its mark in all states in India and eventually go global in the coming time, it said in a statement.

“When we precisely speak about the oil & gas and the energy industry overall, there are not many companies in this sector. It's a niche market and thus, the job market is also niche. Repos is trying to bring a revolution in this sector by changing the energy distribution model. We are trying to make the penetration of this market easier by bringing fuel entrepreneurs in the picture. ''With the innovation that we are bringing in the energy distribution industry we ought to have different approaches to recruiting people. We give a platform that beats the conventions and requires a person to think and perform beyond the norm,” Aditi Bhosale Walunj, Co-founder, Repos Energy said.

Repos has presence in 177 cities and five union territories in India. In order to achieve the vision in terms of geographical expansion, Repos will be hiring a team of 6000+ members in the next three-four years, it stated. Currently, the company is looking to recruit for subdivisions like technology, e-commerce, development, graphic designing, content creation, among others.

Repos Energy are the pioneers in the energy distribution industry. They work on delivering energy at doorstep through a platform and an innovation of a mobile fuel station which can be replicated with different future green energies. It is currently dealing with diesel as people need to understand the importance of efficient utilization and thus reduce carbon emissions along with giving ease to the end user. PTI KKS ANU ANU

