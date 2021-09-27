Left Menu

Telangana: Ceiling fan falls on patient in Mahabubabad hospital's ICU ward

The false ceiling of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of Mahabubabad District Hospital in Telangana collapsed and fell on a patient amid heavy rainfall on Sunday.

ANI | Mahabubabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-09-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 23:37 IST
Ceiling fan falls in Mahabubabad hospital's ICU ward. Image Credit: ANI
Mahbubabad district Hospital Superintendent Prabhakar said, "No casualties have been reported in the incident."

Earlier on Monday morning, the India Metrological Department, Hyderabad issued a Flash Flood Risk (FFR) alert for Telangana for the next 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

