Telangana: Ceiling fan falls on patient in Mahabubabad hospital's ICU ward

The false ceiling of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of Mahabubabad District Hospital in Telangana collapsed and fell on a patient amid heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Mahbubabad district Hospital Superintendent Prabhakar said, "No casualties have been reported in the incident."

Earlier on Monday morning, the India Metrological Department, Hyderabad issued a Flash Flood Risk (FFR) alert for Telangana for the next 24 hours. (ANI)

