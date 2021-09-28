Jury reaches verdict in R. Kelly sex trafficking trial
28-09-2021
A federal jury in Brooklyn reached a verdict on Monday in R. Kelly's sex trafficking trial, where prosecutors accused the R&B singer of running a scheme to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex.
The verdict is expected to be read shortly.
