Jury reaches verdict in R. Kelly sex trafficking trial

A federal jury in Brooklyn reached a verdict on Monday in R. Kelly's sex trafficking trial, where prosecutors accused the R&B singer of running a scheme to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex.

The verdict is expected to be read shortly.

