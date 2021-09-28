Left Menu

3 die in ESL Steel plant during lift maintenance

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-09-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 13:51 IST
3 die in ESL Steel plant during lift maintenance
  • Country:
  • India

Three employees of ThyssenKrupp Elevator Company died in an accident in ESL Steel Ltd, a Vedanta group firm, at Bokaro while carrying out elevator maintenance work, a company official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday and ESL Steel plant will investigate the incident, the official said.

The district administration officers are slated to visit the plant, located at Chandankyari block of the district, on Tuesday, the official said.

According to Chandankyari MLA, Amar Bauri, the incident took place in blast furnace 2 of ESL Steel Plant when the workers were carrying out elevator maintenance work.

The dead are said to be residents of Ranchi and have been identified.

The plant, a green field integrated manuacturing facility set up by ESL, has a commissioned capacity of 2.5 million tonne per annum. Its product range includes pig iron, billets, TMT bars, wire rods and ductile iron pipes.PTI NAM KK KK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
3
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021