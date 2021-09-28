Congress to get two strong soldiers in Kahaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani: Bhakt Charan Das

By Sahil Pandey Ahead of former JNU Students' Union President Kanhaiya Kumar and independent MLA Jignesh Mevani joining the Congress on Tuesday, Bihar Congress in charge Bhakt Charan Das said induction of the two leaders will benefit the party.

"Both Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani are strong organisational workers and their ideology is very clear. Both of them work for the masses. Their joining will definitely benefit Congress and vice versa. Their work will benefit people. Congress will also get two strong soldiers," Das told ANI. The Bihar in charge also took a swipe at people critical of CPI leader Kumar, and Mewani, an independent MLA, joining Congress, and called then "nationalists".

"On Shaheedi Divas, two nationalists took the decision to join Congress. Those who are questioning the move should know Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is a platform for ideological debates. There are not only discussions about conceptual issues but also conflicting topics. You cannot question their nationalism based on that," he stated. Today, posters welcoming Kumar into the Congress have been put up outside the party office in the national capital.

Earlier, sources close to former JNU Students' Union President Kumar had said that he and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani will join the Congress in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi at the party's headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday evening. Kumar is a member of the CPI national executive, a top decision-making body of the party, while Mevani is an independent MLA from the Vadgam constituency in Gujarat and convener of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM). In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly election, the Congress party did not field its candidate against Mevani in the Vadgam constituency. (ANI)

