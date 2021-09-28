ITBP's K9 'Cebu' refuses to retire!

By Saurabh Trivedi Deep inside the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) jungles, a nearly 10-year-old hero K9 continues to be on active duty for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

With fitness comparable to younger dogs, the oldest K9 of ITBP named Cibu energetically takes on duties that involve travelling distances that sometimes range between 14 to 25 km. ITBP conducts an annual retirement review for all K9s when they turn eight but each of the retirement review boards (RRB) convened found that hero Cibu refuses to retire and passes all fitness tests.

Now at nine years and eight months of age, the sprightly canine still leads operational manoeuvres at the vanguard of the column as a force multiplier for troops against ambushes and explosives. The super fit oldie still has the vim and vigour necessary for this sensitive duty.

ITBP has a K9 Veterans Home where retired heroes are looked after till they leave this world dreaming of birds and butterflies. Very soon hero K9 Cebu will hand over this onerous responsibility to younger dogs and will enjoy his retirement in the loving care of handlers at National Training Centre for Dogs (NTCD) Bhanu, where he will reach on style in an air-conditioned first class train from Raipur to Chandigarh.

ITBP will say thanks to Cibu for his years of Service and dedication. He never wanted to retire but the force wants him to enjoy many joyous years of retired life. The nation and ITBP salute his indomitable spirit. (ANI)

