Arvind Kejriwal to launch 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' in all Delhi govt schools today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be launching the 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' in all the government schools by organising a programme at Chhatrasal Stadium on Tuesday evening with an aim to instil patriotism among school students.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 16:41 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be launching the 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' in all the government schools by organising a programme at Chhatrasal Stadium on Tuesday evening with an aim to instil patriotism among school students. Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia will also participate in the event.

Kejriwal made an announcement to launch this 'Deshbhakti Cirriculum' on August 15 during the flag hoisting ceremony. According to Delhi Government's Education Department, there will be one patriotic period every day for class nursery to 8 and once a week for classes 9 to 12 when schools will completely reopen in the national capital.

Three nodal teachers have been appointed in every school to ensure proper implementation of the Patriotic Curriculum, one for class nursery to 5th, one for class 6th to 8th and one for class 9th to 12th, informed the statement. In order to train the nodal teachers, an orientation programme is to be organized by NCERT for all these nodal teachers from September 29 to October 5, in which they will be trained on how the feeling of patriotism can be inculcated in the children.

During these patriotic classes, students will begin the period with the meditation of five minutes and will be asked to remember any five freedom fighters to pay their gratitude towards them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

