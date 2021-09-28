Left Menu

Cyclonic Gulab: IMD predicts heavy rainfall during next 2 days in districts adjoining Jharkhand, West Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar on Tuesday said that heavy rainfall would occur in the districts adjoining Jharkhand and West Bengal during the next two days under influence of cyclonic circulation.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 28-09-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 18:14 IST
Cyclonic Gulab: IMD predicts heavy rainfall during next 2 days in districts adjoining Jharkhand, West Bengal
Director of IMD Bhubaneswar HR Biswas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar on Tuesday said that heavy rainfall would occur in the districts adjoining Jharkhand and West Bengal during the next two days under influence of cyclonic circulation. Speaking to ANI, Director of IMD Bhubaneswar HR Biswas said, "Under influence of cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal, due to which heavy rainfall would occur in districts adjoining to Jharkhand and West Bengal during next two days."

Further, the director also advised fishermen of Odisha not to go into the sea till September 30. "As per weather forecast, moderate rainfall will occur in northern coastal areas of Odisha and heavy rainfall in few areas during the next 24 hours. Fishermen are advised not to go in the sea till September 30," Biswas added.

On Monday, the IMD informed that the Cyclonic storm 'Gulab' has weakened into a depression. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021