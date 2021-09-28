Tomar launches 'Amul Honey'; says govt promoting bee-keeping in big way

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday launched 'Amul Honey', a new product developed by Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) along with National Bee Board. After the launch, Tomar said the government is promoting bee-keeping among small farmers to double their income. About Rs 500 crore budget has been set aside for this purpose.

The National Bee board was also established to undertake several activities. For instance, five major laboratories and 100 mini-honey testing labs are being established to check the quality of honey, an official statement quoted him as saying at the event. Further, Tomar stressed on the need to improve local honey standards to the global level and promote export.

Asserting that cooperative model is a key for success in farm sector, Tomar said working with cooperative sentiment will help grow like Amul in the field of milk.

GCMMF, which owns Amul brand, has made major contribution in bringing White Revolution in the country, he said, adding that the leading cooperative not only procures milk from farmers but also creates opportunities for small farmers, thereby contributing towards the country's growth.

Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala said farmers can earn not only from honey but also from by-products like royal jelly for which there is huge demand and better prices in the international market. Ministers of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Karandlaje as well as senior officials from GCMMF were present at the event.

