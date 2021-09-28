Left Menu

COVID-19: DGCA extends ban on scheduled international commercial flights till October 31

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the suspension on scheduled international commercial flight services has further been extended by a month till October 31 this year, said the office of Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday.

28-09-2021
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the suspension on scheduled international commercial flight services has further been extended by a month till October 31 this year, said the office of Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday. However, the restriction does not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA, the circular stated further.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hours IST of 31st October 2021. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," read the circular. India's aviation regulator in its circular also said that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.

Earlier in August, the DGCA had extended the ban on international commercial flights till September 30, to contain the transmission of COVID-19. (ANI)

