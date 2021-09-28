Left Menu

Arunachal: Nabard approves credit plan for yak husbandry

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development Nabard has approved a credit plan for yak husbandry in Arunachal Pradesh, which will help herders secure loans for the purpose and strengthen their livelihoods, an official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 28-09-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 20:16 IST
Arunachal: Nabard approves credit plan for yak husbandry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has approved a credit plan for yak husbandry in Arunachal Pradesh, which will help herders secure loans for the purpose and strengthen their livelihoods, an official said on Tuesday. The scheme was developed by the National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) at Dirang in West Kameng district.

The credit plan vetted by Nabard for yak husbandry was found to be feasible for extending advances by commercial banks and has been included in the potential linked credit plans (PLCP) of Tawang, West Kameng and Shi Yomi districts of the state, the official said. "This is expected to be a shot-in-the-arm for yak husbandry and will boost the livelihood of herders,'' NRCY Director Dr Mihir Sarkar said.

The NRCY comes under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

Yak is one of the most prized animals of the Himalayan region due to its multifarious roles in strengthening nutritional security through milk and meat, providing shelter and clothing through its fibres. The animal is used as a beast of burden. But the past few decades have witnessed an unprecedented decline in the yak population of the country, Sarkar said. ''Many factors like inbreeding and unscientific farming practices have caused the declining trend, while disillusionment of younger generation due to the hardship of yak rearing stands out as one of the prime reasons for mass desertions from the occupation,'' he said. The director termed the credit scheme as a game-changer in curbing the reducing trend of the yak population and in facilitating profitable farming through promotion of entrepreneurship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

