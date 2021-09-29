Sugarcane growing area in Muzaffarnagar rises to 1,68,015 lakh hectare

The sugarcane growing area in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh has increased to 1,68,015 lakh hectares in 2021-22, an official said.

According to District Cane Officer R D Dwivedi, the cultivation area which was at 1,26,972 lakh hectares in 2016-17, has increased to 1,68,015 lakh hectares in 2021-22 in the district.

In the crushing year 2016-17, the recorded sugarcane growing area stood at 1,26,872 lakh hectares and in 2017-18 it increased to 1,31,954 lakh hectares in the district.

In the 2018-19 crushing year, the cultivation area of sugarcane was 1,39,221 lakh hectares and in 2019-20 it was 1,47,029 lakh hectares. In the 2020-21 crushing year it stood at 1,64,391 lakh hectares and in 2021-22 it was 1,68,015 lakh hectares.

The cultivation area of sugarcane in the district has increased by 40 thousand hectares during the last five crushing years.

Meanwhile, eight sugar mills in the district have started preparation for crushing work for the 2021-22 season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)