Left Menu

ITBP rescues 11 people stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), along with the army and civil administration, has rescued 11 people stranded at the high mountain range at approximately 18,000 feet in the Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.

ANI | Lahaul And Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 29-09-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 22:34 IST
ITBP rescues 11 people stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti
ITBP rescues 11 people stranded at mountain in Himachal Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), along with the army and civil administration, has rescued 11 people stranded at the high mountain range at approximately 18,000 feet in the Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. As per a statement released by ITBP on Wednesday, a joint team of the ITBP, army and civil administration had been launched on Tuesday from Kaza for a rescue mission towards the higher reaches of Manali-Khamengar Pass- Manirang in Lahaul-Spiti Himachal Pradesh.

"A team of mountaineers from West Bengal and local porters were reportedly stranded at the high mountain range at approximately 18,000 feet. 14 members of the team including three trekkers and 11 porters were stranded at the site," read the statement. "Four mountaineers and seven porters were brought down from Dhar Thango to Ka village escorted by ITBP and further taken to Kaza and handed over to Kaza administration in the presence of SDM and ADM Kaza, Himachal Pradesh. All are now kept under observation in Kaza hospital. One mountaineer and one porter have mild symptoms of frostbite," it added.

The statement further informed that the remaining four porters have also been traced at the glacier point and two dead bodies are being carried by the ITBP men on stretchers on foot to the base camp. The trekking expedition started from Manali on September 17. On September 25, while the team was passing down from Khamenger Pass, two members- both from West Bengal- died due to mountain sickness. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021