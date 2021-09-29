Mahagenco files complaint after coal meant for Koradi plant is found diverted

The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (`Mahagenco') has filed a police complaint after a consignment of high-quality coal meant for one of its power plants was found to have been diverted and pilfered. A truck carrying coal from Western Coalfields Ltd's (WCL) Gondegaon mine, meant for the Koradi Thermal Power Station (KTPS), was diverted to a private establishment while another truck laden with inferior quality coal arrived at KTPS for unloading, the state power generation firm said in a release.

Both trucks bore the same number plate and their GPS equipment was also manipulated, it said.

A complaint was lodged with the Khaparkheda police station on Tuesday, the release added.

More than 100 trucks transport coal to KTPS everyday, officials said.

