Mahagenco files complaint after coal meant for Koradi plant is found diverted

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-09-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 22:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@connectMSPGCL)
The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (`Mahagenco') has filed a police complaint after a consignment of high-quality coal meant for one of its power plants was found to have been diverted and pilfered. A truck carrying coal from Western Coalfields Ltd's (WCL) Gondegaon mine, meant for the Koradi Thermal Power Station (KTPS), was diverted to a private establishment while another truck laden with inferior quality coal arrived at KTPS for unloading, the state power generation firm said in a release.

Both trucks bore the same number plate and their GPS equipment was also manipulated, it said.

A complaint was lodged with the Khaparkheda police station on Tuesday, the release added.

More than 100 trucks transport coal to KTPS everyday, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

