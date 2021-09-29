Mumbai schools to reopen for classes 8 to 12 from October 4 with COVID-19 protocols: BMC

Schools in Mumbai will reopen for classes 8 to 12 with effect from October 4, in adherence with the COVID-19 Standard Procedure Protocols ((SOP) issued by the Maharashtra government, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner on Wednesday. The decision regarding the reopening of schools for the rest of the classes would be taken in November, added BMC.

"We are reopening schools of class 8th to 12 in Mumbai with effect from 4th Oct and for the rest of the classes we will make a decision in November, all the SoPs issued by the government will be implemented, " BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal told ANI. A few days back, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar hinted at the reopening of schools for classes eight to twelve in the state.

Regarding the reopening of schools, Pednekar on Friday said that the state government is planning to provide vaccinations to students below the age of 18. Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Minister for School Education Varsha Gaikwad said that the schools in Maharashtra will reopen from October 4.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved this, the task force and health department have also approved the decision of reopening schools in the state," added Gaikwad. (ANI)

