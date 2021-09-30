Left Menu

Maha govt pays Rs 973 crore to crop insurance firms

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 00:08 IST
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred Rs 973 crore to crop insurance companies so that they could extend help to farmers.

“The state government by an order issued on Wednesday has disbursed Rs 973.16 crore as its contribution in the crop insurance scheme for which 83.87 lakh farmers have applied in the kharif season of 2021,” an official release said.

As there are signs of ''over 50 per cent crop loss'' due to severe climatic conditions in the last four months, ''mid-season adversity'' is expected in 22 districts, it said.

In such circumstances, crop insurance companies are expected to pay 25 per cent of the total insured amount to farmers as immediate relief, and to enable them to do so, the state government paid up its contribution to the firms, the release said.

