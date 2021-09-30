Left Menu

4 dead as bus falls into river in Meghalaya

At least four people died when a bus travelling from Tura to Meghalaya's capital Shillong fell into the Ringdi River in Nongchram on Thursday at midnight, East Garo Hills Police said.

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 30-09-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 11:03 IST
4 dead as bus falls into river in Meghalaya
A bus fell into a river in Meghalaya . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least four people died when a bus travelling from Tura to Meghalaya's capital Shillong fell into the Ringdi River in Nongchram on Thursday at midnight, East Garo Hills Police said. The police informed that a rescue team from Rongjeng and Williamnagar Fire and emergency services rushed to the area to help the victims.

The injured were shifted to Rongjeng PHC for medical assistance. There were nine passengers from Tura and 12 passengers from Williamnagar, the police further informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021