Residential complex for IT officers inaugurated in Chennai

The building has been constructed at Aayakar Bhawan, the premises of Income Tax department.According to Income Tax department officials, the residential complex was built to serve the needs of the officers. The construction work began in May 2016, and was completed at an overall cost of Rs 65 crore.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 20:06 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday inaugurated a residential complex for the employees of the Income Tax department here on Thursday.

Sitharaman, who is on a brief visit to the city, addressed the officers of the department in a closed-door meeting, earlier in the day.

Later, flanked by Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry) Dinesh Chander Patwari and senior government officials, Sitharaman inaugurated the 19-storeyed residential complex, 'SIGARAM'. The building has been constructed at 'Aayakar Bhawan', the premises of Income Tax department.

According to Income Tax department officials, the residential complex was built to serve the needs of the officers. The construction work began in May 2016, and was completed at an overall cost of Rs 65 crore. The overall plinth area of the complex was 13,590 square metres with each residential unit having a plinth area measuring 243.48 square metre.

Some of the special features of the complex include a multi-level car parking facility, one cargo lift, a rooftop solar power facility besides a 25,000 litre capacity sewage treatment plant.

