Karnataka CM stresses need to sell agri-products on e-commerce platforms

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Thursday stressed the need to sell agri-products on e-commerce platforms and the farmers (producers) must be directly benefitted, informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-09-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 22:06 IST
Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Thursday stressed the need to sell agri-products on e-commerce platforms and the farmers (producers) must be directly benefitted, informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Rajaneesh Kumar, Chief of Corporate Affairs, Flipkart called on the Chief Minister in Bengaluru and held a meeting on various issues. In the meeting, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister N Manjunath Prasad and Secretary Girish Hosur were also present.

"During the meeting, the Chief Minister appreciated Flipkart for creating employment in significant numbers and providing a marketing platform for farmers, artisans," informed the CMO. He said that e-commerce platforms should give feedback to the farmers about market demands along with value addition to agri-products.

Bommai advised the e-commerce platforms to promote agri-products, artisans and weavers as there are a variety of products such as coffee, spices, maize, oilseeds etc in the State which has 10 agro-climatic zones. "An MoU may be signed between the Government and the e-commerce platforms regarding the promotion of the products," the CMO stated.

"Commerce and Industries will be incentivised based on the employment generation and an employment policy is being evolved. This would be first of its kind in India," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

