French PM Castex says government will block natural gas price hikes
France's Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday the government would act to block further increases in natural gas prices for consumers after the 12.6% increase that will occur on Friday.
"We will put a tariff shield", Castex said on TF1 television, adding that his Cabinet would also consider additional measures if those already scheduled weren't sufficient to ease the cost of rising energy prices.
