Oct 1 (Reuters) -

* OPEC BOSS SAYS WORLD CAN’T AFFORD TO UNDERINVEST IN OIL - WSJ

* OPEC'S SECRETARY-GENERAL WARNS RECENT PERIODS OF UNDERINVESTMENT RISK PRICE SHOCKS AND ENERGY POVERTY FOR DEVELOPING COUNTRIES - WSJ

