Ranchi municipal corporation revives deserted parks of city

The Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) has undertaken a project of reviving deserted public parks in the Jharkhand's Ranchi under the Centre's Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 06-10-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 23:00 IST
Ranchi municipal corporation revives deserted parks of city (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The parks were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RMC had earlier launched a program 'Ramnik Ranchi', meaning 'Beautiful Ranchi' with an aim to beautify the city. Now, the program has been relaunched for the revival of parks too. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Ranchi's mayor Asha Lakra said that all parks across the city will be revived, beautified and brought back to the condition as they used to be before the pandemic.

"Since 2020 parks are closed, their business is down. So, the corporation had decided to revive and give some ease to the park management," she said. "Several parks have developed in the area considering aspects of both environmental and physical health wellness," she further added.

Highlight the importance of parks, she said, "In the present time, there are several concrete jungles claiming the space for people to jog and to enjoy the environment. Considering this, the parks were revived." "We received funds from the Centre to help change the outlook of Jharkhand," she added.

The people of Ranchi appreciated the initiative and said that beautified parks will attract a better crowd. Raja, a visitor at a revived park in city, said that the initiative was laudable since the park now looks very nice, and the children especially love it here.

"It has reopened after several days. I feel very happy and peaceful being here, now that it has been revamped," Sukesh, a visitor added. The park manager, Amar, said, "There isn't much crowd presently because of the possibility of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic."

"We have not hired much staff yet. The owners are presently paying for those working here from their own pocket," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

