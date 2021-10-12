Left Menu

226 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Assam in last 24 hrs

Assam reported 226 new COVID-19 cases and three fatalities in the past 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 12-10-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 21:38 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Assam reported 226 new COVID-19 cases and three fatalities in the past 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Tuesday. With this, the total cases of this virus rose to 6,05,465 including 2,664 active cases.The death toll touched 5,934 in the state here with 3 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the state saw 5,95,314 cases being recovered in total with 223 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate here is 98.36 per cent. According to the state government data, Assam has administered over 2,61,89,563 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far. (ANI)

