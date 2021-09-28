Sonowal resigns from Assam Assembly

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who has been elected to the Rajya Sabha, resigned from Assam Assembly on Tuesday hours after the Election Commission announced the schedule for by-poll in five seats in the state on October 30. Sonowal, a two consecutive term MLA from Majuli seat, was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

His resignation from the assembly was accepted by Speaker Biswajit Daimary, OSD to Assam Assembly Amarendra Deka said. With Sonowal's resignation, BJP's strength in the 126-member Assam Assembly has come down to 59. The ruling allies AGP and UPPL have nine and five MLAs respectively. Opposition Congress has 27 MLAs, AIUDF 15, BPF three and CPI(M) one MLA. There is one Independent MLA in the House. Earlier during the day, the EC announced dates to hold by-poll in five seats of Assam -- Mariani, Thowra, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur and Gossaigaon.

The Majuli constituency was not included in the list as Sonowal had not resigned by then.

