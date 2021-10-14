Muslim family making Ravana effigies in UP's Rampur faces hardships due to decline in orders

Left Menu

A Muslim family in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, which has been making Ravana effigies for generations, is now facing financial problems due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the reduction in orders.

Ravan effigy maker in Rampur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Muslim family in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, which has been making Ravana effigies for generations, is now facing financial problems due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the reduction in orders. Though Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed, the number of orders is still low. The family said they have got orders only for small effigies unlike the big effigies they used to make before the pandemic.

"We have had very few orders during the past two years. We receved almost negligible orders last year, and this years we have got orders only for small effigies. The Dussehra organising committees have asked them to prepare small effigies this year," said Manzoor Khan, an effigy maker. "I have been working for 40 to 45 years. Even my father and grandfather did this work. Making effigies is our family business," Khan said.

Khan has requested the government to help effigy makers. "Effigy making requires hard labour but gives us very little. We request the government to help us to survive," said Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

