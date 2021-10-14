Left Menu

Himachal logs 182 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Himachal Pradesh reported 182 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 14-10-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 20:15 IST
Himachal logs 182 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh reported 182 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. According to the state health bulletin, the state has 1,387 active cases and the total count of cases is 2,21,113.

The state reported four deaths in the last 24 hours and the death toll is 3,699. A total of 173 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,16,010.

Kangra has the highest number of active cases at 449 followed by Hamirpur with 332, Mandi 199 and Una 145. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021