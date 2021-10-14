Indian Railways' Production Unit awards 54 trainees toolkits, certificates after completion of 100-hour training program

Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), an Indian Railways' Production Unit, distributed self-employment toolkits and certificates to 54 successful trainees under the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana (RKVY), informed the Union Ministry of Railways on Thursday. According to the ministry, this marks the culmination of the 100-hour training program organized by BLW for the training of the first batch, in Technical Trades viz. Electrician, Fitter, Machinist, and Welder, under Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana (RKVY).

As per the ministry, the trainees have expressed a lot of satisfaction after the completion of the training. They have found the training to be useful, complementing their existing knowledge and enhancing their self-confidence, said the ministry. Banaras Locomotive Works has been entrusted as the nodal agency for the implementation of RKVY program. Course content and Assessment procedure for Training has been developed by Banaras Locomotive Works. The BLW has also taken a unique initiative to provide toolkits relevant to Trainees' trade to all successful trainees. This toolkit will help trainees to enhance their skills and self-confidence. This toolkit will also help trainees to utilize their learnings, capacity for self-employment as well as employability in various industries. These Toolkits have been dated by Industry partner under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The RKVY program was launched on September, 17 this year by Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology. The main aim of the RKVY program to empower local youth by way of providing entry-level training in Industry relevant skills through Railway Training Institutes. It is also worth mentioning that this program seeks to take forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give confidence to the youth of this country, as a part of 75 years of Azadi Ka Mahotsav. The RKVY program is under aegis of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikasa Yojana (PMKVY) - a scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to achieve the vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. Under the programme, total of 50,000 Youths will be trained over a period of three years in 75 Railway Training Institutes, spread all across India.

Trainees for the RKVY program are selected through open advertisement and a transparent short-listing mechanism. Trainees have undergone 100 hours of practical and theoretical training. Subsequent to training, all trainees that have undergone a standardized assessment and successful trainees are awarded certificates. (ANI)

