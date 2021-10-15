Left Menu

U.S. urges Russia to do more for European energy security

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 00:49 IST
U.S. urges Russia to do more for European energy security
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, in a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk on Thursday, called on Russia to "do more to ensure European energy security," the U.S. State Department said.

Natural gas prices in Europe and elsewhere have rocketed this year due to lower-than-usual stocks, reduced supply from Russia, the onset of colder weather and infrastructure outages. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan discussed the gas issue with European Union officials in Brussels last week and said the United States was concerned that supply was not keeping up with surging demand as economies recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asked whether Russia was holding back energy as leverage, Sullivan said: "Russia has a history of using energy as a tool of coercion, as a political weapon." President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia was ready to provide more gas to Europe if requested, emphatically rejecting the suggestion that Moscow was squeezing supplies for political motives.

The State Department said Sherman also urged Russia to "ensure fair treatment for U.S. companies in its marketplace and to resolve U.S. concerns about Russia's trade and investment climate."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021