Baby abducted in Andhra's Guntur found safe, re-united with family

A baby abducted from the Guntur Government Hospital was found safe on Saturday and reunited with his family, informed the police. According to a complaint filed by his mother, the baby was abducted at 1:15 am on October 16 after she gave birth to him on October 13. The baby was sleeping in the Verandah of the hospital when he was abducted by two unknown persons.

A case was also registered under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code after the abduction. Teams were formed on the instructions of the Guntur Urban SP Arif Hafeez to find out the child and the reasons behind the case.

Examination of CCTV footage revealed that the baby was abducted by the hospital staff, named Padma Reddy and Hema Varnudu. Police arrested both the kidnappers and rescued the child. Inspector Srinivasulu Reddy while talking to media has stated that "We formed teams to find the abducted child, we informed the SP about the incident. And he immediately arranged CCS team. We checked the CCTV footage and questioned the local auto drivers. Finally, we got the information that a member of the staff from GGH was involved in the abduction of baby".

As per superintendent Prabhavati, the case was registered within eight hours of abduction and baby was handed over to his mother safely. The quick action taken by the police to ensure the safe return of the baby to his family was appreciated by his family. (ANI)

