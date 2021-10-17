Left Menu

Power generation in eastern region logs 8 pc growth, others register decline

Power generation in the eastern region has logged a growth of 8.48 per cent up to October 13 of the current fiscal, while other regions registered a decline of around five per cent, Central Electricity Authority data showed.All India thermal power generation was down 3.64 per cent while total generation was lower by 2.92 per cent in the same period.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 17:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Power generation in the eastern region has logged a growth of 8.48 percent up to October 13 of the current fiscal, while other regions registered a decline of around five percent, Central Electricity Authority data showed.

All India thermal power generation was down 3.64 percent while total generation was lower by 2.92 percent in the same period. At the time when some pockets of the country were grappling with power shortage due to a short supply of coal, thermal power generation was higher by 9.54 percent and output from hydel sources by nearly one percent in the eastern region till October 13. In the northern region total generation for the period was down 5.10 percent while thermal was lower by 6.45 percent. Only nuclear power clocked a three percent growth in the northern region in the same period. The data showed that power generation up to October 13 registered a de-growth of 5.06 percent in the western region, where thermal was down by 4.79 percent, nuclear by 13.49 percent, and hydro by 5.65 percent.

The data for the southern region showed that total generation was down by 5.10 percent while thermal slipped by 9.81 percent.

