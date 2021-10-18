US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on slowing China growth, inflation worries

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as economic growth in China slowed, while a relentless surge in oil prices fueled concerns about elevated inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.74 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 35,221.02.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.65 points, or 0.17%, at 4,463.72, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.60 points, or 0.39%, to 14,839.74 at the opening bell.

